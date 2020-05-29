Online Originals: Problems with unemployment benefits force family to live in a tent

MERRY HILL, N.C.(WNCT) There are still North Carolinians who have not received their unemployment benefits.

Tiffany Fowler, her fiancé, and their 3 dogs have been forced to live in a tent after no longer being able to afford rent.

Fowler says they were able to get the things most important to them when evicted…their dogs, their clothes, and themselves.

Fowler was a chef at a restaurant that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fowler applied for unemployment back in the beginning of April.

She is still waiting to see that money.

She says this is a reality for many North Carolinians right now and its not fair, and needs to be fixed.

Fowler’s fiancé was recently approved for his unemployment, so now all they can do is wait to receive that money within the next month.

Fowler is one of many people calling on the state to fix its struggling unemployment system.