Online Originals: Projects and recovery efforts in the town of Trenton continue

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A rural town in the East is finally catching up on 2018 recovery efforts and new additions.

The Town of Trenton has multiple projects almost complete that will help better serve the community.

The following developments include:

Storage buildings for the church: DONE

Mobile home with handicap ramp: DONE

A new home dried in on Hwy 41: DONE

A new walk way and fishing pier at the Mill House: OPENS IN 2 WEEKS

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department’s new building: NOVEMBER FINISH DATE

