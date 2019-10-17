Online Originals: Rain and snow tell a two decade story

When it rains, it pours data.

For two decades, NASA has been collecting that data all over the world.

Recently, the data was released and NASA scientists and researchers around the globe are using the data to uncover key clues in understanding the future of our planet.

“With nearly 20 years of rain and snow estimates from satellites, we have the most detailed picture of our global weather from space,” said Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, a NASA scientist. “What this is telling us is how rainfall is moving around the world.”

This is the most complete NASA record to date of rainfall patterns globally.

Precipitation lands in every aspect of our lives from food supplies to health and safety.

By studying rain and snow, NASA can better understand how to model natural disasters, forecast crop yields and prevent water-borne diseases such as malaria.

The data shows changes from the past and Dr. Kirschbaum says uncovering the past can help model the future.

“We know that in a changing climate the wet areas are going to get wetter the dry areas dryer. We also know that this isn’t uniform,” said Kirschbaum. “So with clues from the past in this 20 years of NASA precipitation we can get a better understanding of how our future might behave.”

Additionally, by understanding mechanisms such as day vs. night rain cycles, NASA will be able to provide better and more accurate weather forecasts.

NASA scientists aren’t the only ones using this data.

Decision-makers around the globe also have access.

“Connecting that data with decision makers around the world help to make more effective decisions and more informed decisions in local communities,” said Kirschbaum.