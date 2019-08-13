Online Originals: Rally For Ally at Mellow Mushroom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the U.S., more than 28,000 children and teenagers are living with a brain tumor diagnosis. This form of child cancer requires different research and treatment than that of an adult brain tumor, making it difficult to treat.

MGB, or Mellow Gives Back, is a way that Greenville pizzeria Mellow Mushroom helps fundraise for charities, and its most recent is Rally for Ally, a pediatric brain cancer fundraiser.

Restaurant goers will dine in and when they leave, they take their receipt and place it in the “Rally for Ally” jar at either the host stand or by the to go station in the restaurant. 10% of the sales go to the charity.

In 2014 Rally For Ally was created to raise money for Greenville native Allyson Hart and her family after Ally was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer. Now a brain cancer survivor, Hart uses her platform to raise money towards research and treatment for those who are still dealing with the disease.

To donate to Rally for Ally click here.