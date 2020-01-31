Online Originals: Record year for organ donations in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The state of North Carolina had a record breaking year in 2019 for organ and tissue donations.

Carolina Donor Services increased organ donations a whopping 37%, with a 32% increase in transplants.

265 deceased donors produced 811 organs to people in need.

Tissue donors were up 14%, with 1,278 donations. Tissues recovered from people was up 24%, at 2,468 donations.

These were all new records.

If you got a license in North Carolina after October 1st, then you became a part of the new Carolina Donor Services’ Heart Heroes legislation law.

Prior to this law, people who said they’d donate organs on their license were only consenting to donate organs and eyes, not tissues.

Now if you get the red organ donation heart on your license, the law also includes tissues.

This ultimately saves lives, and the numbers show people in our state are on board.

Last year racked up nearly 1.4 million new donors at North Carolina DMV’s.

Organ donations are gaining national recognition too, nearly doubling in numbers in the last two decades.

Nearly forty-thousand organs will be transplanted each year in The United States.

While these numbers are a step in the right direction, there’s still more work to be done.

Organdonor.gov says although 95% of adults support donating organs, only 58% actually become donors.

That same source reports another person in the U.S. is added to the waiting list every ten minutes, with twenty people dying every day waiting for a transplant.

If you decide to donate, one donor can save eight lives.

A person’s body has eight lifesaving organs that can be given; a heart, two lungs, liver, pancreas, two kidneys, and intestines.

Here’s how you can become a donor:

Sign up on the State’s Organ Donor Registry Use your driver’s license to donate Put organ donation down in your health care power of attorney Talk to people and spread the word about your willingness to donate

*It should be noted that it’s not required to become a donor. For children, legal guardians or parents make the decision to donate if they pass away.*