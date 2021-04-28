Online Originals: Recovering service members take part in 11th Marine Corps Trials

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Wounded, ill and injured Marines and Sailors are competing in the 11th Marine Corps Trials at Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, through April 30.

Historically, the Marine Corps Trials is a consolidated adaptive sports event involving more than 250 wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Sailors, veterans and international competitors. This year, to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, approximately 100 active-duty recovering service members will compete in smaller, regionalized groups.

There will be eight competitive events during the week-long trials. Those include archery, cycling, rowing, shooting, powerlifting, swimming, golf, and track and field.

Wednesday’s trials featured recurve archery, highlighting men and women from across the U.S.

As part of the Warrior Athlete Reconditioning Program, the Trials promote rehabilitation for recovering service members. It serves as an opportunity to cultivate camaraderie, the warrior ethos, and demonstrate the mental and physical achievements of service members.

“It’s a way to get your mind off the normal routine of things and just kind of let go and decompress,” said GySgt Joseph Eatman, recovering service member at Wounded Warrior Battalion-East. “It allows you just to relax and that is one of the biggest things in recovery effort. It allows you to focus on yourself and recover.”

Additionally, participants may bid for selection to compete in the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games.