Online Originals: Red Day Event gives local real estate agents a chance to give back to the community

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Local realtors teamed up with a local nonprofit to pick up trash off of Bridges Rd in Morehead city.

Keller Williams Crystal Cost Realty and Carteret Big Sweep partnered up to help beautify the city ahead of tourism season this summer. The real estate agency calls this day of giving back their “Red Day Event”.

“We’re coming into tourism season,” said Keller Williams Crystal Coast Team Leader Robby Baker. “We’re going to have a lot of people here in town, so we want to make sure our organization is a part of that.”

They started at 10:30 am and broke up into teams to help pick up trash along the road. They used items provided by Carteret Big Sweep such as trash pick-up devices, gloves, and bags.

“It’s a day that we can give back to the community, beautify our areas and just give service as go through,” said Baker.

The Crystal Coast Keller Williams Location has been participating in the Red Day Event for 6 years. They look forward to giving back to the community every May.

“We certainly look forward to partnering with other nonprofits in the community as we go forward to really give back,” said Baker. “And improve life in Carteret County.”