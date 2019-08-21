Online Originals: Red Hat Academy hosts event at ECU

As another semester kicks off at East Carolina University, students are thinking about their future careers.

Representatives from Red Hat held an event on campus today to talk to students about open source technology jobs and promote the collaboration between the company, the university, and the community.

Red Hat is a software company based in Raleigh.

Lee Toderick is a teaching instructor at ECU in the Department of Technology Systems and Red Hat’s point of contact on campus.

“The goal here today is to introduce our students to Red Hat Academy,” said Lee Toderick, a teaching instructor at ECU in the Department of Technology Systems.

“We teach Red Hat curriculum in our degree courses, our undergraduate degree courses, and this is giving the students a chance to meet the people who actually created the curriculum and the company,” said Toderick.

Dozens of students sat through an informative, interactive presentation on the lawn at ECU. They were told about what Red Hat has to offer and encouraged to pursue careers using open source technology.

Red Hat Presentation at ECU

“We have about 200 students a year that go through this curriculum. It’s gotten them some really good jobs,” said Toderick.

Some of these jobs are information security officers, Linux system administrators, jobs within government agencies and more.

“They are really good jobs with good salaries.” Lee Toderick

Red Hat and ECU started a Student Ambassador Program to help bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Charly Tanner is a student at ECU and the Student Ambassador for Red Hat.

Charly Tanner was a Red Hat intern and is now a Student Ambassador. His job is to be the voice of Red Hat on campus and organize events and workshops throughout the year.

“Red Hat is a huge company,” said Tanner. “Obviously our main focus is software but you need a whole lot of other people to run that. Sales, marketing, all of that stuff.”