Online Originals: Rescue dog lands job as K9 with CCSO

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new set of paws joining the team.

The newest K9 recruit is Nibbles the pitbull.

The department is giving him a second chance at life after a rocky past.

Nibbles was among the 31 Pitbulls seized in a 2015 raid by authorities in Ontario after they discovered what was believed to be a dogfighting operation.

After the fate of these dogs being unknown for a few years, in 2018 Throw Away Dogs Project Founder Carol Skaziak got involved.

Nibbles spend over a year with the Throw Away Dogs Project training and working to become a working dog, specifically a K9.

In August of 2019, Skaziak was informed that the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Nibbles was the perfect fit!

Nibbles and his handler Deputy Willis McCaw still have some training to do, but McCaw thinks the dog will be a great addition to the CCSO team.

Throw Away Dogs Project, a nationally known non-profit organization based outside Philadelphia, PA.

The organization is known for taking in misunderstood dogs, training them to become police dogs, then finding them jobs around the country and donating them free of charge.