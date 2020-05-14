Online Originals: researchers work together in COVID-19 antibody studies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two health institutions in the east are working together on research into COVID-19 antibodies.

They want to see if people who previously had coronavirus may have immunity.

Researchers are hoping that their antibodies can be used to treat covid-19 patients.

“We don’t have a lot of tools for Covid-19. It’s a proven therapy. What this is done, it gave us another tool that we didn’t have,” said Dr. Paul Bolin, ECU Physician.”

The science behind the antibodies is what is helping covid-19 patients have a chance for survival.

“We have a patient that who has been infected, but yet recovered, we take their blood by plasma and remove it and infuse that plasma into a patient who is having trouble recovering from COVID-19,” Bolin said.

Candidates who are tested have to meet requirements before donating their antibodies for research.

“Those individuals who’ve been infected and they have 14 days of recovery and no symptoms and they have a repeat test for the virus that is negative and the third path is demonstration of the presence of antibodies against the virus,” Bolin added.

So far, this research has been effective, but more donations are needed.

“We’ve treated around 20 already. This is only given to patients that are hospitalized,” said Bolin.

A Attestation form must be completed for volunteers interested in donating antibodies.

Forms can be requested by contacting thebloodconnection.org.