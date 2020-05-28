Online Originals: Restaurant manager responds to bars reopening outside

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Bars across North Carolina may soon be back in business outdoors.

On Thursday, The State Senate voted to allow bars to reopen despite Governor Cooper’s executive order to keep them closed.

State Senators believed the order is harmful to the economy, and that bars and nightclubs would be able to safely serve alcohol outside.

A local restaurant manager says alcohol sales are key to his businesses.

“Alcohol makes up a lot of our revenue,” said Christopher Bryant, Manager of East Coast Wings+ Grill.

He says an outdoor setting would improve social distancing.

“It would be a less chance for people to contract germs from other people and it would allow more of a capacity for inside and out.” Bryant added.

Bryant says businesses like his still have to be responsible when serving alcohol outside their establishments.

“They should be very careful about selling open liquor. I think selling closed alcoholic beverages as long as their closed, it should be ok.” said Bryant

East Coast Wings doesn’t have any outdoor dining, but Bryant says that’s something they’re considering.

“We are hoping and looking forward to it,” said Bryant.