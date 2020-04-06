Online Originals: Restaurants, Department of Health adds measures for COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Restaurants are not allowing COVID-19 to interrupt customers in need of a quick meal.

“We wash our hands, we have sanitizers and if any employee does not feel well he’s obviously going to have to stay home. We won’t let him come in, “said Pry Kachroo, Marathon general manager.

The Department of Health is policing restaurants making sure that they are adhering to social distancing guidelines with approximately 650 restaurants and 1700 inspections completed annually.

Restaurants like Marathon are ensuring they follow The CDC guidelines and Department of Health requirements.

“They came for the inspection, it was not too long ago, it was right before the coronavirus started and everything was ok,” Kachroo said.

Amy Hattem tells 9OYS that restaurants must carry out the responsibility of serving food safely and sufficiently.

“Our inspection guidelines have not changed. The person in charge of the restaurant is always responsible for following the state guidelines to ensure that food is served safely to the public,” said Amy Hattem, Director of Public Health.

Restaurants in North Carolina are required to have taken out only and Marathon restaurant plans to reach more customers.

“Whatever avenues are applicable we’re going to use them to draw up more business,” Kachroo said.