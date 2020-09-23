Online Originals: Riverwalk Marina to reopen after Hurricane Florence damage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An informal opening ceremony is set for the Jacksonville Riverwalk Marina at 11AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the site.

The historic site has been a part of commerce for Jacksonville since founding.

Purchased in 2015, construction started in February 2018 when grants and funding was awarded. Florence in 2018 heavily damaged the building on the site, and delayed the construction of docks and other public access areas.

The public docks will have a pump out station and a large gazebo. Boat slips are now available for leasing from the City.