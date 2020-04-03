Online Originals : Salvation Army distributing food to those in need during COVID-19

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army is helping meet that demand, regardless of the challenges it faces.

“Donations are down, donations of food we use to get all donated.,” said Major Ken Morris, The Salvation Army.

With less money being given, the organization is relying on its thrift store for revenue. That cash is going into restocking The Salvation Army’s food pantry.

“Basic stuff like bread, milk, eggs that’s the kind of stuff we used to have our pantry full of or our walk in cooler or freezer. Now our walk-in cooler is virtually empty and we have to go out and spend cash,” Morris said.

The group distributes food boxes to 500 people at designated times. The Salvation Army is offering a drive-up service to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We’re putting in some fresh nutritious food in there, a few can goods, fresh meat, bread, butter and maybe some eggs to get a good variety,” Morris said.

Commanders say the money from the thrift store sales are a life saver .

“Without our thrift store, we could not continue to give out the clothing vouchers or the furniture. We need that space to keep the clothes and to keep the furniture and because the sales bring in additional financial assistance, the government said so far that we can continue,” Morris said.