Online Originals: Senior center celebrates holidays all month long

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Just by walking into the lobby at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center during the month of December, it’s evident that the holiday spirit is alive.

Beautiful decorations line the walls of the room and meet at the festive Christmas tree in the corner, and this is just the beginning.

Each neighborhood in the center has a different theme from coastal Christmas to down-home country Christmas to make the residents feel the holiday cheer.





In addition to the decorations, the month of December is jam-packed with fun activities and special events for the residents.

According to activity manager Terry Edwards, over 100 group activities will take place during the month.

She said one of the highlights of the month was the MacGregor Downs open house which welcomed between 350-400 family and community members to come in and spend time with residents.

“It’s about creating a culture that’s a home-like atmosphere that embraces the very same things that we would have if we were living out in the community,” said Edwards.

Multiple church groups, school groups, families, singing groups and volunteers have been in throughout the month as well.

“We forget about differences and it’s a time of year that we can all just come together,” said Edwards.

For some elderly folks, the holidays can bring on feelings of loneliness and sadness and Edwards says it’s important to bring feelings of joy during this time of year.

“It’s about creating memories. It’s about creating a lifestyle.” Terry edwards

Edwards says happy hearts and happy minds make for engaging moments.

“We like to look at everybody as an individual and what does it take to help fulfill their needs and to make them whole,” said Edwards.

Two residents, Linda Evans and Gary Burnette, are president and VP of the council for residents at the center, respectively, and they agree that Christmas time is special at MacGregor Downs.

Gary Burnette and Linda Evans

“People come to see us that don’t usually come and there’s a lot of activity going on at Christmas,” said Evans. “It’s just a special time of the year for us here.”

Burnette said one of the activities he enjoys partaking in is Mad Hatters, a knitting group that makes hats and donates them to organizations such as Riley’s Army and the Ronald McDonald House.

He also enjoys bingo twice a week!

This Christmas is extra special for Burnette because he recently found out he is cancer-free.

“After all that chemo and radiation, I went back the other day,” said Burnette. “He said I’ve looked at your chart and I’ve looked at the x-rays and he said I can’t find nothing. That’s my Christmas present.”

All the holiday activities keep the residents busy when they may be feeling down.

“You see their eyes sparkle, see them light up,” said Evans. “They’re so happy to be going to one of the entertainments that we have. It’s just wonderful to see them… ‘let’s go, let’s go!’.”

According to Evans, it’s also important for the residents to give back to the community during this time by making visitors feel welcome at the facility and inviting them to partake in different activities.

Christmas at the center is full of cheer, making memories and making all feel welcome thanks to the help of the residents, staff, family and community members.

“It’s about helping people find that joy when they feel like they don’t have that joy,” said Edwards.