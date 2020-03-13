Online Originals: Senior centers take precautions against COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across the country, communities have been taking precautions against the Coronavirus.

Higher risk individuals and their loved ones have to do even more to protect against infection.

Workers with Onslow County Senior Services have been taking extra steps to ensure their space is safe.

Director Clay Calhoun says they’ve put additional sanitation stations in place and housekeeping efforts have stepped up.

They also have canceled large events like bingo and their March yard sale.

Higher risk individuals are defined by the CDC as older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions. You can read more here.

It is recommended that if you are an older adult or a caregiver to have a plan in place in case you get sick.

