Online Originals: Seniors at James Kenan High School pick up cap, gowns

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT)- Teachers and graduating seniors at James Kenan High School are in a full lion pride. More than 100 graduates collected their caps and gowns from the school Thursday.

The pandemic and the forced closure of schools shocked James Kenan students in March. They suddenly had to adjust to online learning at home.

“For it to happen like this, it’s different. I never expected it to happen like this,” said Prince Lee, a graduating senior.

“I did not expect this to happen at all,” said Marianna Brown, graduating senior.

Teachers have been giving them support. On Thursday, that turned into a farewell.

“This entire situation that the students were able to have something like this a milestone in their life and they get to have the teachers out here showing them support and showing that they really do well in the next steps of life,” said Christian Clark, a high school teacher.

The soon-to-be graduates are now preparing for the next phase in life.

“After I graduate, I’m going to attend N.C. State University and, in the spring ,” Brown said.

Principal Michael Holton says students worked hard in this unusual school year and he couldn’t be any prouder.

“You go out with a bang and this is the way that we can recognize them, we’re still planning on doing a graduation ceremony. We felt like it was important to show our support of them,” Holton said.

Seniors encouraged underclassmen to make smart decisions. Their advice? Don’t let challenges like the coronavirus stop them from achieving.

“If you’re going off to college study hard because college is not public school. It’s something you’re going to have to work hard for. If you’re lazy don’t even, try to go. If you’re trying to go to the military work hard and prove your best and you’ll male it,” Jorge Diaz added.

School leaders are still deciding how the graduation will be done. It’s still scheduled for May 11th.