Online Originals: Sheriffs in the East respond to church restrictions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Sheriffs across North Carolina say they will not enforce any state restrictions on church services.

9OYS talked to Sheriffs in the east about their view on the restrictions and constitutional issues.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes issued a statement yesterday in response to people concerned about not being able to go inside to worship.

“They want to be able to go there and assembly peacefully and worship And for that I support them. There’s a number of things that can be done to help protect our churches,” said Sheriff Chip Hughes.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller holds a similar stance to Hughes.

“6ft apart from each other, worship, and that’s perfectly fine whether that’s inside or outside,” said Sheriff Hans Miller.

Pitt County Sheriffs Office said they will keep doing what they’ve been doing when it comes to enforcing the state’s guidelines.

They have only been following up on complaints they receive.

They do not have any comment for church leaders at this time.