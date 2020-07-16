Online Originals: Shine EMS new training facility will help firefighters prepare for fire rescue

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The Shine Fire Department in Snow Hill has officially opened its new training facility.

The construction took 2 years and cost the department 15,000 dollars.

They received welding expertise from a Pitt County Instructor who put in over 100 hours of man labor.

Fire Chief Jeremy Anderson says the new training center will allow his firefighters to practice fire control, ventilation, and search and rescue.

All in a controlled environment.

Now members can train on their own schedule.

The building is designed to replicate a residential home, with windows, doors, and different rooms that can be re-configured.

The facility was named after former Fire Chief and Greene County Sheriff Ted Sauls. A man who was dedicated to fire safety and education within the East.