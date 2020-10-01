Online Originals: Shopping local for the Fall Season

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) As the fall season begins, holiday activities open for the whole family to enjoy.

Many people, especially small and family owned business are still struggling due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

So, 9OYS took a trip to show you great local choices for your festive needs.

Brenda Moore, is a Snow Hill resident, and helps her grandson run his family farm stand.

The unofficially named, “Second Street Stand”, is family owned, operated, and made.

They carry mums, boiled peanuts, homemade ice cream, wheat straw, yard decorations, and pumpkins.

Like many homegrown and local businesses, the best part is getting to watch the products grow or be created. Moore says this is one of her favorite bits.

“The ice cream is just awesome, I’ve been to the farm where I’ve seen it made. All natural fruits, all homemade. The boiled peanuts are grown on the farm, I’ve seen them cooked, and bagged.” – Brenda Moore

Moore says it’s important to shop local, especially during this time. She says it brings the community together.

“It keeps it all here, it keeps our money here, it keeps families here. And Everyone just becomes a family, we know each other, and that’s what’s important to me, is family.” -Moore

More local farms and local fall stands will be opening this weekend.

Hayrides, corn mazes, tractors, pumpkins, apple cider, haunted houses, and more…there is something for everyone.

Check out some of your local businesses for the season:

Second Street Stand – SE 2nd, Street Snow Hill, NC. OPEN 1pm-6pm.

Briley’s Farm Market – 1606 SE Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC. OPEN everyday 11am-7pm.

Briley’s Pumpkin Patch – 5290 Old Pactolus Rd, Greenville, NC. OPENS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3rd. Fridays 12pm-7pm, Saturdays 9am-7pm, Sundays 12pm-7pm. Tickets required for activities.

Stokes Family Farm – 3674 Ivy Rd, Greenville, NC. OPEN Saturdays 10am-6pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm. Tickets required for activities.

Home Placed Strawberries and More – 3055 Chinquapin Rd, FarmVille, NC. OPEN Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturdays 10am-4pm. Sundays 1pm-5pm.

Temple FWB Church Pumpkin Patch – 130 W Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC.

Cotton Tops Pumpkin Patch – 2186 Gray Tilghman Rd, Kinston, NC. OPEN Thursday – Sundays 12pm-7pm. Haunted Hayride October 29th-31st @7pm. Entry Fee.

White’s Farm – 5200 US Highway 17 N, Vanceboro, NC. OPEN Friday – Saturdays 8am-6pm , Sundays 10am-6pm.