Online Originals: Smart snacking for back to school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study finds that only 32% of parents prepare their children’s school snacks weekly.

“One of the most important things about snacking is a lot of people think of junk food as snacks and for the most part we want our snacks to look like a well-balanced meal or more like a plate. So we want to do some type of carbohydrate which would be like a fruit, a cracker or a vegetable. Some type of protein and maybe a small bit of fat somewhere in there.” Sierra Cook, Registered Dietician

Using the “My Plate” diagram as a guide for snacks and meals can take some pressure off the parent. It is also a teaching tool for the whole family.

Cook says that you can find low-cost healthy options at any local grocery store and even Dollar Tree. Just to be aware of sodium levels in packaged snacks.

The best tip for parents is “just be prepared.”

Reach out to your child’s teacher and become aware of any allergies in the classroom and remind your children of them. Pack two snacks a day and have sweet treats in moderation.