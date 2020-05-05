Online Originals: South Lenoir HS Seniors Write a Song

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) This is a difficult time for high school seniors.

Their next chapter can be uncertain, and they’ve missed out on the traditions they’ve been looking forward to for years.

Three students from South Lenoir High School want to send a message to other graduating seniors.

“It’s Gunna Be Okay”.

Ethan Cahoon, Avery Harper, and Arielle Winn have known one another since middle school.

So, when Ethan came to the girls with lyrics to a song he wrote, they immediately stepped up to the plate.

Putting the lyrics to music and adding harmonies.

Within about three days the students had written a song. They recorded the whole thing at Avery Harper’s local Church.

Since being posted on Sunday, the original post has received over 4,000 views, and over 200 shares. And it is continuing to grow.

The students say it has become a gift, that they want to share with other students and let them know we are all in this together.

Full song: https://youtu.be/fWBJxXVgOMk

Avery Harper will be attending N.C. State in the fall as a Math Education major. She will be an NC Teaching Fellow.

Arielle Winn will be finishing courses at Lenoir Community College and then she says moving on to UNC Charlotte to study Vocal Performance.

Ethan Cahoon has plans to attend ECU in the fall, majoring in Businesses and then heading to Law School. But has always dreamed of going to Nashville and becoming a lyricist. This experience has him reconsidering that original plan to follow his dreams.