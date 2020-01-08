Online Originals: Southeast N.C. school officials and state representatives discuss Florence recovery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A southeast education alliance meeting brought together state representatives and local school officials from counties directly affected by Florence.

“To have all the superintendents from the southeast region was to talk about hurricane recovery and the challenges… I think it was important for them to understand how the state tried to react.” Senator Harry Brown, NC District 6

The topics discussed included Hurricane recovery and 2020 regional priorities.

