Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Southeast N.C. school officials and state representatives discuss Florence recovery

Online Originals
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A southeast education alliance meeting brought together state representatives and local school officials from counties directly affected by Florence.

“To have all the superintendents from the southeast region was to talk about hurricane recovery and the challenges… I think it was important for them to understand how the state tried to react.” Senator Harry Brown, NC District 6

The topics discussed included Hurricane recovery and 2020 regional priorities.

To see what topics were discussed in detail click the video above, only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV