GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission announced that the 2020 USA Gymnastics Region 8 & 9 Regional Championship will be held locally.

The event will take place on April 17-19, 2020 at the Greenville Convention Center.

The commission expects the national event will generate more than $2.1 million for the economy.

