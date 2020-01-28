Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Jacksonville-Onslow State of the Community Breakfast talks increase of population

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The 25th Annual State of the Community Breakfast was held Tuesday morning aboard MCAS New River.

“The State of the Community address gives you an opportunity to really hear more in-depth information about the various aspects that make this community so great,” Laurette Leagon, President of the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce

Leaders from MCAS New River, MCB Camp Lejeune, and Onslow County discussed challenges and achievements experienced in the last year.

From Florence Recovery, new construction and budgets the main point all statements boiled down to was the preparation for the increase in population.

“Our plans we are seeing for our growing pains…our expanding population.” Sharon Russell, Onslow County Interim County Manager 

In the next five years, the county is anticipating exponential growth in population.

To see in detail what was discussed as solutions to the anticipated growth, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV