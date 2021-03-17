Online Originals: State releases sobering statistics about impaired driving as ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You might not see any leprechauns during St. Patrick’s Day, but you’ll probably spot more officers on the road. Wednesday began the state’s “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

This year’s message isn’t all about drinking and driving. Officials also want to make sure people are aware of the increasing numbers of all types of impaired driving on our roadways.

Numbers showed that during the peaks of the coronavirus pandemic, people stayed off the roads because of lockdowns. However, there were more fatal crashes in 2020, despite driving miles being down.

It is believed that an increase of substance abuse to deal with the emotional toll of COVID-19 played an impact on these deadly increasing numbers. Reports also show that pedestrian accidents also rose because more people enjoyed the outdoors while in lockdown. According to the Centers for Disease Control, North Carolina averages about 350 deaths each year due to impaired driving.

This is almost a death every single day. If you don’t drive impaired, officials still want you to wear your seatbelt and be cautious on rural roads.

Emergency Room physician Dr. James Larson, who has treated people in these accidents, said if you drive impaired, the life you impact isn’t always your own.

If you’re in a serious accident, it’s not just you that’s injured, you may cause the injury of other people in your car, or somebody in another car, or a pedestrian, and you’ll have a lifetime of regret over that. And that’s something that can change by the second based off the decisions you make.” Dr. James Larson, Director UNC Emergency Department

Officials says if you’re going to be drinking, plan ahead for a sober driver to pick you up. Here are a few facts about impaired driving from state leaders.

44% of people killed in drunk driving crashes on this holiday are between the ages of 21 and 34 years old.

Statistics show that drunk driving deaths during this holiday are generally 8% higher than the national daily rate.

51% of all nighttime fatalities on St. Patrick’s Day were due to drunk driving.

