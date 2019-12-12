Online Originals: Stay safe while holiday shopping

When people shop for holiday gifts and sales, they sometimes forget about personal safety.

Crimes spike between Thanksgiving and New Years.

This is because thieves know shoppers are carrying extra cash and might have presents in their homes or cars.

It’s also getting darker earlier now, which makes it easier for crimes to occur.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has released some tips to help keep people safe while they shop.

SHOPPING SAFETY TIPS:

Never shop alone. Single shoppers are easier targets for a thief. Let a friend or family member know where you are while shopping, and even tell them what car and clothing you’re wearing. Try to do your shopping when it’s light out. If you’re shopping at night, park in an area that’s well lit. Dress comfortably, and don’t wear expensive items. Keep cash and other items like keys in front pockets, not back. Watch the surroundings and keep clear visibility. Once back to your car, check around and inside the car for anything suspicious. Always ask a security guard to walk you to your car if you feel unsafe.

CREDIT CARD SAFETY TIPS:

Watch your credit card when using it, and get it back as quickly as you can. Don’t write your PIN number on the card. Don’t leave the card or any receipts out in the open. Hide your card number so people can’t take pictures or copy it. Only carry the cards that you need. When shopping online, make sure the website is secure. Don’t send credit card information by email. Research the company you’re buying from online if you feel uneasy about giving out information. Always print a copy of online purchases.

GIFT CARD SAFETY TIPS: