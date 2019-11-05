Online Originals: Student-written play tackles hardships of teens with autism

The J.H. Rose Rampant Theatrical Company is tackling a new production written by a student.

Ben Craven is a senior at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.

Craven has autism and has written a play called Time Twister.

The show is about a group of teens with autism navigating their way through high school dealing with issues like bullying.

Craven says he’s dealt with some of these issues first hand and wanted to create a show to address them.

In the show, Craven relates having autism to having super powers and says the audience can learn something.

“They’re going to think that people with autism do have something to contribute to this world and for those who don’t know that much about what autism is, they’ll know more about it,” said Craven. “So, when they see people with autism they can comprehend and learn and understand them better.”

Another theater student, Brena Gauland, is not in this particular show, but has seen rehearsals and says it’s an inspiration.

“I think it’s going to be amazing to see the impact it will make,” says Gauland. “A lot of people just have their idea of what autism is but then when you really think about it and attend a show that someone with autism has written then its really eye opening.”

The show will be on December 6th at 7 p.m. at J.H. Rose High School.

In addition to Time Twister, students will be performing in another show called ‘How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying.’

It will be an entertaining play in which the students teach the audience tips and tricks that are not taught at freshman orientation.