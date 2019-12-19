Online Originals: Students at ECU Community School receive gifts ahead of Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) All 117 students at ECU’s Community School were surprised with gifts this morning.

Several age-appropriate books, a coloring book, a box of crayons and an ECU sweatshirt were included in each child’s bag.







“We love our children and we want the very best for them,” said Tracy Cole, the Principal at the Community School.

As the head of the school, Cole understands that her scholars (what the school calls its students) have needs that must be met.

“We provided books for our children because reading is important. We want them to continue to grow and learn,” said Cole. “We also provided a warm sweatshirt because there are some chilly days ahead.”

We want to make sure we’re meeting their basic needs as well as their academic needs. tracy cole

The university partners and friends of the community school contributed making sure each child received a gift bag.

When staff members handed out the gift bags, the children’s faces lit up with excitement.

“They were smiling, they were grinning, they were giving hugs. They were very thankful for the gifts that they received today,” said Cole.

Cole would like to thank the contributors who made this project possible.