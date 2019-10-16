Online Originals: Students honor victims of 1983 Beirut Bombing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Northwoods Park Middle School Beta Club members are welcoming the families of those who died in the 1983 Beirut Bombing today.

The 1983 bombing took place on October 23rd taking 273 victims. Most being friends, families and loved ones of the Jacksonville community.

Students of the community during this time rallied together to raise enough money so they could plant a tree for each victim.

The campaign gained so much traction that community members elected to build a memorial. The memorial is to this day the largest US military memorial paid for by private funds.

36 years later, Northwoods park students are again honoring those victims by placing 300 yellow ribbons on the 273 trees planted across Camp Geiger.

An observance is held every October 23rd and these ribbons will welcome families and honor victims up until the anniversary.

Visit back later on wnct.com to see the students remember those victims.