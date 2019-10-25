Online Originals: Students participate in STEM fair aboard Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today students from Brewster Middle School got hands-on experience with the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics of the Navy medical field.

“Were just giving the middle school and sometimes elementary students familiar with the possibilities that their chemistry class or their biology class can bring into a career.” Lt. Commander Kellye Donovan, STEM Coordinator

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s STEM program has invited students to participate in their outreach programs since 2016.

About 150 students from the Department of Defense Education Activities rotated through a series of stations. Each station focused on a different skill.

Mentors in surgery, laboratory, pharmacy, orthopedics, physical therapy, radiology, labor and delivery, anesthesiology and podiatry were present demonstrating skills in real-time.

Another STEM fair will take place in the spring for Onslow County Schools.

Click the video above to see more on what the STEM program is all about!