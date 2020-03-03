Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: ‘Students @ Work’ program put children in the shoes of a forensic scientist

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – 80 students from Carteret County middle schools participated in a statewide ‘Students @ Work’ program Tuesday afternoon.

They were apart of the BioNetwork Super Sleuth Sampler Off-Site Learning Experience.

“Students are only aware about the careers that they see. So this gives them an opportunity to see different careers they don’t normally think of. A lot of times we think of the policemen but not the investigator.” Kelly Hoff, Career Development Coordinator

The Carteret County Sheriffs Department and State Bureau of Investigation were also there.

To hear and see more click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV