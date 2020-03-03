Online Originals: ‘Students @ Work’ program put children in the shoes of a forensic scientist

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – 80 students from Carteret County middle schools participated in a statewide ‘Students @ Work’ program Tuesday afternoon.

They were apart of the BioNetwork Super Sleuth Sampler Off-Site Learning Experience.

“Students are only aware about the careers that they see. So this gives them an opportunity to see different careers they don’t normally think of. A lot of times we think of the policemen but not the investigator.” Kelly Hoff, Career Development Coordinator

The Carteret County Sheriffs Department and State Bureau of Investigation were also there.

