Online Originals: Study shows charities are struggling during the pandemic, asking Congress for help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With many people struggling due to the pandemic, the need for charities and nonprofits has grown.

A recent report predicts that as many as 38 percent of non-profit organizations may close as a result of the pandemic.

The Charity Reform Initiative of the Institute for Policy Studies, Patriotic Millionaires, and the Wallace Global Fund, the groups first proposed the idea in May with a letter to Congress.

The letter is asking for Congress to unlock 200 billion dollars in a temporary emergency stimulus, that will assist charities that have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

The letter has now been signed by 550 philanthropists and leaders of foundations and several thousand nonprofit leaders and staff.

9OYS spoke to local charities to see how they were faring.

Angela Weldin, Founder of Kinston Cares, a nonprofit organization says they’ve seen a decline since the beginning of the summer. More people needed items, but not as many items were coming in.

Now, she says in the past few weeks they have received more calls than normal, of people looking for food assistance, housing assistance, and more.

Others like The Food Bank of CENC, Joy Soup Kitchen, and the Third Street Educational Center say they have also noticed an increase in demand, but are fortunate enough that their suppliers and donations have not wavered throughout the pandemic.

George Young, Regional Director of The Food Bank of CENC has seen a 38% demand increase for food assistance since the pandemic began.

He says their biggest struggle has been limited volunteers.

But the people these charities matter to the most…are those who use them.

Mothers like Crystal Ward say, in years past her children would have gone to school empty-handed because she didn’t have the means to get the school supplies.

Ward says she has gotten everything from diapers to winter coats from Kinston Cares.

Without charities like that, she says, many families might not have made it through the pandemic.

Angela Weldin says charity work is everyday, it can change someone’s life.

She also says it’s important to donate and give back not just during the holidays, but during times like these.