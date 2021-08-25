Online Originals: Submit your artwork for the Five Points Archway Public Art Project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Artists are being commissioned to have their work displayed for the Five Points Archway Public Art Project.

The Pitt County Arts Council, in collaboration with the Civic Arts Committee, is looking for artists to create and pitch an original design. The design will be reproduced on large vinyl banners measuring 120 x 204 inches and installed in five archways on the side of Starlight Café located at 104 W. 5th Street in Greenville, NC. The archways face Five Points Plaza, a parking area that is converted to an event location for popular events such as Freeboot Fridays, Umbrella Market, and PirateFest.

Judges say the design should have an emphasis on community, innovation, and/or culture.

The Pitt County Arts Council seeks to commission works of art that advance public understanding of visual art and enhance the quality of public places by selecting a qualified artist who can innovatively and thoughtfully design within the context of this project.

The banners will be on display for 3 years and then rotated thereafter, as funding permits.

The Civic Arts Committee from the Pitt County Arts Council will manage the application, review process, and will coordinate the selection panel.

Eligibility is open to visual/graphic artists 18 years or older. The deadline is August 28th.

Apply online by clicking here.

