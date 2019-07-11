Online Originals: Summer Learning Week continues at GPD, GFR

National Summer Learning Week continues at Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville Police Department.

Today’s learning theme for Summer Learning Week is College and Career Readiness Day.

This morning at Sheppard Memorial Library, Greenville kids had the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer.

“We got to ask questions and go in the car and talk on the radio,” said Karson and Landon Ivie, two participants.

A K-9 unit was also present.







“It’s a great opportunity for them to actually think about what they might want to do this early as a career,” said Terry Atkinson, Executive Director of READ ENC: Community Literacy Coalition.

“There’s a lot of appeal to be a fireman or a policeman to a little one and to see the real thing and to be here, it’s a great opportunity.” Terry Atkinson

At Greenville Fire/Rescue, the kids got a full tour of the truck bay.

“We got to go in the truck and sit down in their seats,” said the Ivie brothers. And look at their tools!”

Atkinson believes it’s important to give children these types of experiences early on.

“Well, we know that the most effective learning without a doubt is experiential. Hands on. When you actually get to do it…experience what the real folks do…then it means a lot more.”

Events like these keep the kids learning, avoiding what experts call the summer slide.

The slide is a loss of reading progress due to lack of reading or learning over the summer.

It can cause students to be behind their peers when they return from summer break.

Summer Learning week continues tomorrow at Reading on the Common.

It will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

For more on Summer Learning Week and the remaining events, click here.