Online Originals: Surf City acquires 60.28-acres for New Mainland Park

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Surf City is another step closer to implementing its future Mainland Park Project.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Town of Surf City was able to purchase approximately 60 acres from the Batts Family Corporation.

The property will be the site for future recreational facilities, which includes a skate park, trails, sand volleyball courts, 100% inclusive playground, the relocation of the disc golf course, and more.

The Town has applied for grant funding to offset the cost of land purchase and future park development from multiple agencies, including the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Once approved, the town can break ground on the 3 year project.

“Our athletic programs right now we’re having to put on a waitlist, our summer camps right now kids our on wait-lists.” Chad Merritt, Parks and Rec Director

Merritt says that the addition will also introduce more opportunities for the youth in and around Surf City.

He says they should know if the town is approved for the grants by early fall.