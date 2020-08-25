Online Originals: Surf City to begin 50 year dune project

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Surf City, North Topsail and the Army Corp of Engineers are working together on a federal coastal storm project.

Surf City Town Manager Kyle Breuer says the 25 million dollar mitigation plan is a 50 year project to better protect against hurricanes and tropical storms.

Under this plan, the Army Corp of Engineers can go back and restore dunes every 6 years as needed.

65% of the projects costs will be paid for by the federal government. The other 35% will be split 60/40 between Surf City and Topsail.

“We are in the process of securing perpetual estates along the ocean front for all ocean front properties so the work can be completed. Running equipment to build that dune template and put plantings in.” Kyle Breuer, Surf City Town Manager

Perpetual Estate‘s allow the town and the corp to enter or re-enter onto ocean properties to do the work needed for the project.

Breuer says the anticipated start date for the project is later this year.

