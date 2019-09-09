Online Originals: Swan Quarter uses ferry boat’s for Dorian disaster relief in Ocracoke

Hurricane Dorian impacted multiple areas of North Carolina. One of those areas was Hyde County’s Ocracoke Island. Now, local residents are banding together with disaster relief services to help the island and its residents recover.

A tree down near a church in Swan Quarter.

The 9.6-mile island holds around 950 residents. During Dorian, it suffered flooding that islanders couldn’t have expected and weren’t prepared for.

Following the flooding, disaster relief volunteers and local Hyde County residents have started a cleanup process by transporting relief services like The Red Cross, Royal Plus Disaster Kleen Up, electric crews, and volunteers to the island by ferry boat.

A sign reading “Prayers for Ocracoke” in the town of Swan Quarter.

“Getting as much emergency stuff over on the island to help, and to get as many residents back as soon as possible.” – Brad Burganus, Superintendent of District 2

A Swan Quarter Ferry heading to Ocracoke.

The Swan Quarter Ferry system is sending three ferries to and from Ocracoke 6 times a day. Disaster relief services and volunteers say they’ll be working and helping islanders as long as they need to so that Ocracoke can eventually be restored.