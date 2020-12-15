Online Originals: Swansboro receives ‘Certified Local Government’ status

Courtesy of the Town of Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Swansboro has received its ‘Certified Local Government’ status from the US Department of the Interior/National Park Service.

As a local partner in the Federal Preservation Program, the Town will continue to work toward preserving what makes Swansboro special and significant

Swansboro now is able to gain access to the benefits of the program through technical assistance and training from the State, as well as qualify for various funding opportunities.

Visit www.nps.gov/clg to learn more about the program.