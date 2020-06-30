Online Originals: Swansboro sign ordinance frustrates local business owners

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A past change made to the towns ‘Unified Development Ordinance’ in 2017 has some small business owners in a fight to keep a piece of their history alive.

The change was to business signage.

It was made that all business’s must have a monument style sign and owners were given 10 years to do it, without notice.

Davis Auto Sales owner Erin Davis says upon investigation the change affects 77 Swansboro business’s and that some signs, represent the areas history.

“That’s when we heard from people all over the town and Jacksonville that the sign was the reason they knew they made it to Swansboro long before there were stop lights, a Walmart.” Erin Davis, Davis Auto Sales

Mayor Jon Davis of Swansoro says after talking with locals and looking at the change, he is behind the small business’s position.

The board is expected to vote later in July or early August on if it will change the ordinance to comply with local business or keep it as is.