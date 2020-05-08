Online Originals: Teacher moms celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Teacher appreciation week is coming to a close. Sometimes, we forget teachers are also parents, helping to educate their own children at home.

Teacher moms are getting recognition from their students, but it is even more heartwarming when it comes to their own children.

Pitt County teacher Jamie Stanfield’s 9 to 5 workweek as a teacher carries over 365 days a year when helping her own children with school work. She said as an educator there are high expectations.

“With me being a teacher mom, and growing up with a teacher mom, that bar is so high,” said Jamie Stanfield Pitt County teacher

Her students are delivering their love to her, showering her front door with gifts.

“It’s been awesome because the kids have been sending emails and dropping off things on the front porch,” said Stanfield.

As for Stansfield’s own children.

“I love her because she teaches me lots of things,” said Addison Stanfield

Stanfield keeps them in line, making sure they finish their school work and household chores.

“As much as I nag them; they have to get all of their stuff done,” Stanfield added.

They’re planning an extra special surprise for her on Mother’s Day.

‘We’re trying to do some stuff for mothers and keeping it a secret. I hope she will like it,” said Julianne Stanfield.