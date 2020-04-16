Online Originals: Teachers get creative with at home learning instruction

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – It has been a month since teachers and students began home-based learning across North Carolina. Pitt County teachers are getting creative with their instruction.

Third grade teacher Kara Snyder developed lessons plans designed to fit her students’ digital needs.

“We do math, reading, writing and then we switch on and off every month between science and social studies. The hardest part about that is we are teaching online and instead of just giving them things, we have to make videos teaching them. Reading is pretty easy, we can read with them and we can give them assignments,” said Kara Snyder, 3rd Grade teacher.

She’s making homework adventurous and fun, requiring students to go on “safe” scavenger hunts.

“We try to give them assignments where they either have to find something in their house or go outside and maybe get something from science and bring back in to show us what they found in their back yard,” Snyder said.

For subjects like math, teachers put in extra work by recording lessons, especially when it comes to measurements.

“You need to be working with them with a ruler in their hand and instead, you have to take a video of yourself using the ruler and then post it so kids can watch you do it,” said Snyder.

Snyder and her colleagues are also setting aside additional time for students who need individual tutoring.

“I had a little boy that I just could not get to understand what I was doing through the video and so I had to Facetime him and work with him 1 on 1. It’s not like I can go to him and do an example with him,” Snyder said.

High School Teacher Kendall Beasley teaches health and science. She’s getting students to use real-life experiences to learn about the subjects.

“We’ve dove into health related topics. I started with students writing me a cancer impact paper on how cancer has impacted their lives,” Beasley said.

Students are required to self-read, but teachers are there for help.

“For health science what I’m using is Canvas. We’re able to upload PowerPoints onto the platform of Canvas. You’re able to implement Zoom and see your students face to face,” said Beasley.

Students aren’t being assessed by grades. Instead, teachers are giving them individual feedback.