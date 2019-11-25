Online Originals: Teen queens visit children’s hospital ahead of holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two teen queens visited the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center today to play bingo and engage with patients and families.

Miss Teen World America 2019, Maddy Walker, and Miss Teen World Pitt County 2019, Ellie Osborne, visited to help spread cheer during the holiday season.

Several patients were able to attend and the event was live-streamed throughout the hospital for patients who could not come downstairs.

“We’re going to go around the hospital with the prize cart and give it out to the kids who won bingo and talk with the patients and hopefully just make their day a little bit brighter,” said Walker.

Having a child in the hospital is tough at any time, but during the holiday season it can be even harder because it’s supposed to be a time of joy and family.

Osborne and Walker realize these families are facing troubled times but feel honored to be able to bring a smile to the faces of not only the patients, but their family members as well.

“It makes my heart so warm just to see all the smiles on these kids face and their parents, too,” said Osborne. “I can see it in them, too.”

The event is a part of Miss World’s “Beauty with a Purpose” program, which supports humanitarian projects around the globe.