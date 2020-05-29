Online Originals: American Red Cross prepares for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane season begins on June 1. The American Red Cross is getting ready to respond to any major storms that may come our way.

Regional Executive Director Mace Robinson says his team has to think ahead of any storm headed to the east.

“If that hurricane is in the water and is on the way, we have a 120-hour preparedness plan and that goes into effect based on the models. If that model says it’s going to hit within 120 hours, our models are already going to be after it,” said Mace Robinson, Red Cross Executive Director.

Red Cross volunteers locates storm victims through a smart phone app.

“We’ve got interactive maps; we ask everyone to go to RedCross.org.” Robinson said.

Volunteers can also reach out to storm victims through social media.

“We’re still reaching out to them; we’re using social media platforms to reach them to make sure we talk to them within two hours of that disaster,” said Robinson.

Those volunteers offer victims a number of different forms of help.

“We have disaster mental health services; we also have disaster health services for those people who may be in a shelter and in need of prescription meds,” Robinson added.

Robinson says his volunteers have to factor COVID-19 into their plans. They’ll be issued personal protective equipment to protect them from the virus when helping storm victims.