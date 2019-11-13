Online Originals: The Filling Station takes feeding the hungry a step further

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Filling Station started as an idea several years ago by members of the Pollocksville Presbyterian Church.

April 1, 2017, the church signed a lease for the now building and The Filling Station started it’s mission; provide a center to distribute food and help with emergency relief.

“Through nourishment, through the nutrition program, the food pantry. People are so grateful and so thankful.” Tharesa Lee, Executive Director

Since then the center has created plenty of partnerships and expanded the help they provide.

One way they are doing this is by using a formula to develop grocery bags full of meals that they give to food insecure individuals and families.

“We are putting together bags based on a formula that religious community services has given us.” Mary Ann LeRay, Board Chair

Click the video above to see what goes into each bag and how they are filled only wnct.com’s Online Originals.