Online Originals: The Pirate Bus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- On college campuses across the country, tailgating has become a tradition.

Here at ECU, the football program has created a fan following like no other.

The Pirate Bus, a well-known tailgating crew, has been around for 15+ years.

Over the years, the group of men has revamped three different buses, each one becoming bigger and better than the previous.

It’s become a place for everybody to come. For out of town folks and for the ones that are here, it’s a place where we all come together.

said Tony Allen, Co-Owner and driver of the Pirate Bus.

