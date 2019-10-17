Online Originals: The Results Companies grand opening in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Results Companies opened a new site in Jacksonville!

Today employees and city officials gathered to celebrate the official grand opening.

The call center currently employs 150 people, helping employment rate in the city. By the end of the year, Executive Officer Alec Brecker says he hopes to have 350.

“We really feel like were a great fit, ability to add jobs, create some flexible schedules to help employees have a heathy work/life balance.” Alec Brecker, Executive Officer

The new site is open 7 days a week and is located at 1291 Hargett St.

Watch the video above to see the official grand opening of The Results Companies!