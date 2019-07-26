Online Originals: Ronald McDonald House – Lending a Helping Hand

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina has helped hundreds of families who have a sick child in the hospital. They provide a place to stay and meals to eat to make the difficult times a little bit easier.

Since 1987 the Ronald McDonald House of ENC has hosted over 27,000 families.

Hundreds of employees and volunteers have put in the time to make the Ronald McDonald House what it is today.

Katie Hall, the Director of Marketing and Volunteer Services has been with the house for three years and Meghan Woolard, Executive Director, has been there for 8.

When families check into the Ronald McDonald House, it’s often just a day or two after their child is admitted into the hospital.

“I think when they first come and check in with us, they’re… I guess terrified is the best word for it,” said Woolard. “For some families, it’s the most tragic event they’ve been through.”

The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a sense of stability during their time of need.

“If Ronald McDonald House did not exist, families would be living in waiting rooms,” said Hall. “They would be living out of vending machines. They wouldn’t have a free place to stay, a place to take a shower. When they’re here they get to take all those burdens away.”

“I’m so blessed to be able to provide a place for them to be able to come while they’re going through those tragedies and be able to come and take away some of those stresses that they have,” said Woolard.

Anna and Ben Badore and their baby girl Laura have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for a month. They’re from Jacksonville, NC.

“Our twins are in the NICU,” said Anna Badore. “Being right across the street from them is something we didn’t think would be possible, especially every night. We figured we would be out here racking up bills with hotels. We figured we’d have to commute, do the 3 hour round trip commute many days.”

Hall says she loves the interaction we have with our families. She enjoys having activities at night and being able to share in that with them and spend time with them.

“We walk in the door and say hello to our families and ask them how their child is doing,” said Woolard. “We are able to give them that smile and give them that support and hope that everything’s going to be okay and that they’re not alone in this.”

Anna Badore says the enjoys getting to know everyone in the house.

Employees of the house take pride in knowing they can provide a safe comfortable place for the families.

“People in the community probably don’t realize how much this house can be utilized and what it is for,” said Badore. “I never really understood the Ronald McDonald House until we were in this situation

The Ronald McDonald House depends on its volunteers and donations from the community.

The third annual Ronald McDonald house and WNCT telethon on August 2nd will raise money for the house.

“We wouldn’t be able to continue the support that we have for families without these wonderful donors and we’re excited to see what year 3 brings us,” said Woolard.

According to Hall, all of the money that’s donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville stays in Greenville, so every dollar is local and stays local.

The money will help continue providing comfort, meals, and support to the families at the Ronald McDonald House.