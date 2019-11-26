Online Originals: The Salvation Army kicks off 2019 Red Kettle Campaign with digital donations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During holiday shopping you might recognize the sound of ringing bells or the classic Christmas red kettle in front of local shops in your area.

Friday, The Salvation Army will kick off 129 years of the Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign aims to help provide for families in need around the holidays.

This year the organization is launching an apple, google pay option for those who don’t have cash or change on them.

“For the first time you can actually pay with apple pay, google pay. So if you have an iPhone 10 or later you can bump your phone up to the sticker that’s on the sign.” Bobby Miga, Bell Ringer

Miga said the digital donations also work with Androids.

In Jacksonville, The Salvation Army serves 30-40 families daily, some still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

“There are still people that maybe lost their jobs, maybe lost their homes, still trying to to get back on their feet so numbers weve seen are higher than usual.” JON-PHIL WINTER, CAPTAIN

The campaign will run until December 24th.

