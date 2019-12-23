Online Originals: The Salvation Army of Jacksonville sees decrease in seasonal donations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Salvation Army of Jacksonville serving Onslow and Jones County is seeing a decrease in seasonal donations.

Compared to 2018, the non-profit is seeing a decrease of $33,199.

“It’s the money that helps support the work that we do going into the following year and we noticed this year’s donations are down but the reality is the people we help have increased.” Captain Jon-Phil Winter

Captain Winter says that he believes it is due to people still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

“The reality is we hate to admit it but most of us are living paycheck to paycheck, so when something like this happens it takes a while to get back on our feet so were still seeing ppl a year later still struggling to get where they were.” Captain Jon-Phil Winter

The Salvation Army of Jacksonville serves over 1,000 families weekly.

Without proper funds, it would be impossible to keep up with the needs of the community.

“We see from the families that receive these gifts, the gratitude, the relief, the joy of what they have been given and knowing that their kids are going to enjoy Christmas morning.” Captain Jon-Phil Winter

All donations stay in Onslow and Jones county and go towards the following year of work.

